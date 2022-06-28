2022 June 28 14:58

duisport and Port of Amsterdam join forces in development of green hydrogen value chain and hinterland network

Port of Amsterdam and duisport will expand their long lasting cooperation, as Markus Bangen, CEO at duisport, and Koen Overtoom, CEO at Port of Amsterdam, have announced that the ports will jointly develop the hydrogen value chain and their hinterland network. The CEOs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to underline the commitment of their organizations to these shared goals.

The ports of Amsterdam and Duisburg are directly connected via the river Rhine and multiple land routes and fulfill important roles as logistical hubs for the European hinterland. Historically, these ports have been partners in facilitating important trade flows between Germany and the Netherlands. The existing long-term partnership is reflected by their joint participation company, Hafen Duisburg / Amsterdam Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, and will now enter a new phase.



Port of Amsterdam and duisport will jointly explore the potential of several hydrogen carrier technologies, with the aim of establishing an international supply chain for hydrogen on a commercial scale. The import, storage and distribution of green hydrogen carriers plays an instrumental role in enabling the energy transition in the industrial and maritime sectors. Port of Amsterdam is part of the H2A consortium, which aims for the import of one million tonnes of green hydrogen to the port of Amsterdam and includes multiple significant players in the hydrogen industry. The H2A project forms a unique platform that can now be connected to duisport, allowing for the establishment of an end-to-end value chain for green hydrogen carriers between both ports.



In addition to the development of the green hydrogen value chain, duisport and Port of Amsterdam will set up joint commercial projects to further develop their hinterland networks. Amsterdam and Duisburg are well connected by inland shipping, land and rail corridors and are centrally located within the extensive European network. In addition to the existing daily barge connections, an Amsterdam – Duisburg rail shuttle was launched in 2019. This shuttle forms an important corridor, which directly links the short sea and intermodal networks of both ports.



