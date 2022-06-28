2022 June 28 14:30

Four missile boats of Project 22800 under construction at Amur Shipyard

The ships are intended for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet

Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard, part of USC) is building missile boats of Project 22800, Karakurt class, USC says on its official Telegram channel.

The agreement for construction of four Karakurt class corvettes was signed between Amur Shipyard and the Ministry of Defense of Russia on August 22, 2018 on the sidelines of ARMY 2018 forum. Two more ships of Project 22800 will be built by Vostochnaya Shipyard in Vladivostok. Under the contract with the Ministry of Defense, Amur Shipyard is to deliver all the four ships by the end of 2026.

Designed by Central Marine Design Bureau Almaz (USC), the Karakurt corvettes of 800-tonne displacement of Rank 3 are intended for littoral zone ships for missions in 2,500 nm zone, including combat operations in the short range zone and humanitarian relief missions. Armament: a 76.2 mm AK-176MA automatic dual-purpose gun, a pair of AK-630M gun-based CIWS, and Pantsir-M, a version of the Pantsir surface-to-air missile system.

Key particulars: LOA: 67 m; Breadth: 11 m; Draft: 4 m; Diesel electric propulsion; Maximum speed: 30 knots; Cruising range: 2,500 miles; Endurance: 15 days.

Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory based Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard) was founded in 1936 and today is a leading shipbuilding company in the Far East of Russia. The shipyard can build warships and commercial vessels with displacement of up to 25,000 tonnes.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex.