2022 June 28 13:48

Vladimir Putin signs law on Rosatom’s authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route

The state corporation will issue permits for navigation in NSR waters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Law “On Introduction of Amendments into Article 51 of the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation and the Federal Law "On the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation”, according to the press center of the Kremlin.

The State Duma of the Russian Federation approved the bill on June 21, 2022, the Council of the Federation – on June 22, 2022.

The Federal Law is aimed at improvement of NSR navigation management.

Rosatom and its subordinate organizations will issue/terminate/cancel/renew/amend permits for navigation in NSR waters. Organization of navigation on the Northern Sea Route also includes providing of online information on navigational, hydrometeorological, ice and environmental situation on the Northern Sea Route as well as assistance in clean-up activities and monitoring of vessel traffic.

