2022 June 28 12:29

Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs suggests postponing crab auctions until 2035

RSPP expects compliance with the new requirements fishery industry reform planned for 2023 to cost the industry over RUB 471 billion

President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Aleksandr Shokhin has sent a letter to Anton Vaino, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office. He asks to consider the comments of the Union’s special committee for objective evaluation of the effect from the fishery industry reform planned for 2023. RSPP suggests postponing crab auctions until 2035, the Union says on its official Telegram channel.

According to RSPP, compliance with the new requirements will cost the industry over RUB 471 billion.

Ad hoc committee of RSPP considers this load on business inadmissible amid the unprecedented sanctions against Russia.