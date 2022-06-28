2022 June 28 11:46

Reconstruction of port Korsakov on Sakhalin to begin in 2023

Image source: Sakhalin Region Government

A working meeting of Irek Faizullin, Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation, and Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin Region, held at the Ministry was particularly focused on reconstruction of infrastructure facilities at the seaport of Korsakov. According to the press center of the regional government, the work on design documentation is underway. The region will be ready to begin the construction of port infrastructure in 2023.

FSUE Rosmorport has recently issued an invitation to tender in electronic form to select an organization for the right to sign a contract on development of a design for “Reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities in seaport Korsakov” in the framework of “Logistic technopark (Korsakov port)” Phase 1.

In March 2022, Rosmorport presented its plans on development of Russian ports. According to the report on the current state of Russian ports delivered by Andrey Boldorev, Head of the Department for Investments and Strategic Development, FSUE Rosmorport, major development projects in the Far East include coal terminals in Vladivostok (Sukhodol and Otkryty) and Vanino, LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya Bay within the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, port infrastructure of Korsakov for handling of general and containerized cargo as well as creation of a multifunctional cargo handling area in Poronaysk for coal, LNG and oil.

