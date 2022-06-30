2022 June 28 11:10

Batumi International Container Terminal welcomes new Asia-Europe multimodal service

Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit in Georgia, recently welcomed ADY Container LLC’s newly launched multimodal feeder service, according to the company's release.

The rail-sea service connects Asia to Europe via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. It is designed to cater to the capacity requirement of the Middle Corridor, which has seen increased freight traffic due to the growing volume transiting through Azerbaijan. Majority of the cargo handled by the service are exports from China.

For the sea leg, ADY Container and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company deployed a feeder vessel to operate the route between Port of Batumi and Constanța in Romania every 10 days. From Romania, cargo is transported by rail to different destinations in Europe.

More than 9,000 TEUs have passed through the Trans-Caspian route during the first four months of 2022 – a 30 percent increase compared to the volume from the same period last year. With the current geopolitical situation in Europe, ADY Container expects traffic through the Middle Corridor to further increase, which would also require adding more vessels to service the route.

Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT), a wholly-owned ICTSI Group company, has been active in the port of Batumi since 2007 when it acquired a 48-year lease to operate a multi-purpose terminal with exclusivity for container handling.



Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.