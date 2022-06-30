2022 June 28 09:32

Russia's financial operations with unfriendly countries plunged by about 80%

Image source: Kremlin

Financial operations with unfriendly countries have plunged by about 80 percent, Head of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring Yury Chikhanchin told Russian President Vladimir Putin at the working meeting, according to the meeting transcript published on the Kremlin website. According to the official, financial operations with Southeast Asian countries, the Arab world, Central Asian countries and some others have soared about three times over.

“We are posting financial flows, and this means that the economy is functioning,” said Yury Chikhanchin.