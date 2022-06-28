2022 June 28 09:01

MABUX: Global bunker indices do not have firm trend on June 28

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have a firm trend on June 27:



380 HSFO - USD/MT: 723.50 (-6.67)

VLSFO - USD/MT: 1 063.29 (+1.68)

MGO - USD/MT: 1 398.12 (+1.88)



MABUX Market/Digital Bunker Index (MDI) (comparison of market bunker prices vs. MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on June 27 showed again irregular changes. In particular, 380 HSFO fuel turned out to be undervalued in three out of four ports selected: in Rotterdam - minus $55 (versus minus $58 a day earlier), Singapore - minus $81 (minus $70) and in Fujairah - minus $54 (minus $32). The only overvalued port for 380 HSFO remains Houston: plus $67 (plus $61). In Rotterdam, the underpricing narrowed slightly, while in Singapore and Fujairah it widened. In Houston, the overcharge premium remained virtually unchanged.



In the VLSFO segment, the MDI index registered an overpricing on June 27 in all four selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 63 (vs. plus $ 82 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 224 (plus $ 252), Fujairah - plus $ 239 (plus $ 277) and Houston - plus $77 (plus $90). In this bunker fuel segment, MDI index showed a decrease in overcharge premium in all selected ports.



In the MGO LS MDI fuel grade segment, MDI index on June 27 also showed an overcharge in all four ports selected: Rotterdam - plus $ 20 (minus $ 6 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 41 (plus $ 40), Fujairah - plus $ 112 (plus $111) and Houston plus $54 (plus $34). The most significant change was the growth of fuel overpricing premium in Rotterdam by 26 points.



We expect global bunker indices to continue irregular changes with no firm trend today: 380 HSFO – plus 8-12 USD / MT, VLSFO – plus 10-16 USD / MT, MGO LS – minus 15-35 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com