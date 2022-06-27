2022 June 27 17:58

Rosmorport provides continuous ferry traffic on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line

FSUE "Rosmorport" says it continues to provide a stable ferry service on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line, strategically important for Russian Federation, which connects the Kaliningrad region with the rest of Russia.

In March-April of 2022, the company increased the composition of the fleet on the ferry line from 2 to 4 units. For example, from March 4, 2022, a new dual-fuel ferry called Marshall Rokossovsky was delivered to the line in order to improve transport security of the Kaliningrad region and ensure the transportation of goods necessary for domestic consumption. The hatch speed of the new ferry has been increased by at least 3 times, compared to the hatch speed of other previously operating ferries on the line.

From April 21, 2022, the line has had a multifunctional vessel URSA MAJOR with the option of transporting rolling cargo, mixed cargo and containers. The vessel operator is the FSUE "Rosmorport".

Another ferry of the FSUE "Rosmorport" - General Chernyakhovsky, similar to the Marshall Rokossovsky in its technical characteristics, is expected to appear on the line in the autumn of this year.

Due to the restriction of the transit of goods through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region, the Government of the Kaliningrad region organized the operational headquarters for ensuring regional transport accessibility, which coordinates the goods traffic.

A list of priority goods which fall under transit ban has been determined to ensure the normal functioning of the region, which will be redirected from rail and road transport to the seaports of the Leningrad region with further shipping by sea. It was also decided to attract an additional fleet to the Saint-Petersburg - Kaliningrad ferry line to ensure regional transport accessibility.

The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Transport of Russia and the Government of the Kaliningrad region.

"For the end consumer of the Kaliningrad region, nothing has changed, the goods will be delivered in time at the same cost as before. The Federal Centre and the Kaliningrad region have worked on the situation in advance. A multi-level priority cargo assessment mechanism will be introduced for dispatch management by the operational headquarters of the region. At the same time, the port capacity, as well as the fleet capacity, is enough to ensure their delivery", - said Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director for the fleet of FSUE "Rosmorport", during the on-air interview on the TV channel "Russia 24".