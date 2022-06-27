2022 June 27 18:37

Port of Rotterdam appoints new representative in China

Dr Junshan Zou has been appointed representative of the port of Rotterdam in China per 15 June 2022. He succeeds Mingyue Lian, who went into retirement by the end of 2021, after 18 years of employment, according to the company's release.



As the representative of the port in China, Junshan Zou will focus on extending the relationships in the region further and on promoting the interests of the port of Rotterdam.

Junshan Zou has more than 36 years’ experience in the logistics and transport sectors. He started his career as an academic and is still a visiting professor at the Shanghai Maritime University. Before joining the Port of Rotterdam Authority, he worked at various companies, including P&O Nedlloyd China, APL China, Zhuhai Port Co. Ltd, and IMC Industrial Group. In his most recent job, he was responsible for the activities in China of an international player in vessel management and maritime services.

China is and remains a major partner of the port of Rotterdam. The port of Rotterdam and Dutch logistics business play a very important part in the European logistics chain. In this respect, the connection with China is vital. More than a quarter of the containers transhipped in Rotterdam is from China or has China as its destination. For both Chinese export and Chinese import, Rotterdam has the most important position in Europe.