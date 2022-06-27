2022 June 27 17:30

FSRU contract Höegh LNG with AIE in Australia confirmed

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. ("Höegh LNG") announces that Australian Industrial Energy (“AIE”) has lifted its final subjects for the FSRU contract which was signed by Höegh LNG and AIE in 2021. The FSRU contract with AIE has a term of 15 years with early termination options for AIE after year 5 and 10. AIE is entitled to time the start-up of the contract between 2023 and 2025, depending on AIE’s requirements, according to the company's release.

President & CEO of Höegh LNG, Thor Jørgen Guttormsen, commented: “We are very pleased that the FSRU contract with AIE has been confirmed and we look forward to working with AIE.”