2022 June 27 16:27

World’s first climate-neutral container handling facility recertified

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA)’s Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) has once again received certification as a climate-neutral company from TÜV NORD, according to HHLA's release.

In 2019, CTA was the first container handling facility in the world to receive climate-neutral certification.

During the certified period from January to December 2021, CO2 emissions at CTA decreased significantly by 26.3 percent to approximately 11,000 tonnes. This development resulted in particular from a considerable reduction in diesel consumption due to the ongoing conversion to all-electric automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Nearly 90 percent of the AGVs in operation at CTA now run on green electricity instead of diesel. By 2023, all AGVs are expected to be converted to fast-charging, lithium-ion batteries. The 14 container gantry cranes for seaborne handling, the 52 fully electric portal cranes in the container storage blocks and the four rail gantry cranes are also powered by green electricity.

Processes that still result in CO2 emissions are offset with compensation certificates. With these certificates, HHLA supports climate-friendly projects that are certified according to the highest Gold Standard of Voluntary Emission Reduction (VER). The goal is to continuously reduce the share of compensation. To achieve this, HHLA focuses on collaboration with its partners to develop technically innovative solutions.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is one of Europe’s leading logistics companies. With a tight network of seaport terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste, and well-connected intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, HHLA represents a logistics and digital hub.