2022 June 27 15:58

Russia, India, China, Brazil and RSA to sign agreement on cooperation in customs area

Draft document is available on the website of IAA PortNews

The government of the Russian Federation has ordered the Federal Customs Service to hold talks with India, China, Brazil and RSA and, upon reaching an agreement, to sign in the name of the Government an agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs area, reads RF Government’s order.



The draft document is available in Russian on the website of IAA PortNews >>>>