2022 June 27 14:27

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput leaves for its first subsidized coastwise voyage to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Image source: Global Ports

FSUE Atomflot says its nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput left Saint-Petersburg for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on 25 June 2022.

The ship is transporting 11 containers and 40 tonnes of metal structures to the Far East. The transition to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is expected to take about 22 days.

It is this year’s first voyage foreseen by the federal project “Northern Sea Route Development” under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI).

According to Leonid Irlitsa, Acting General Director of FSUE Atomflot, the second subsidized coastwise cargo voyage on nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput is planned for September.

On June 16, nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput left the port of Murmansk for Saint-Petersburg. On June 23, Atomflot’s ship was placed for loading at the berth of Petrolesport JSC. Two days later, Sevmorput left Saint-Petersburg for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The ship is expected to arrive at the point of unloading on July 14 and leave for Murmansk on July 17.

On 19 May 2022, FSUE Atomflot was announced the winner of the competition held by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to select a company for subsidized coastwise cargo transportation from the European part of Russia to the Far East and back. Two round voyages starting in ports of Russia’s European part are to be organized in 2022.

Related link:

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput to make two coastwise voyages to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky >>>>