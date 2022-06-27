2022 June 27 13:15

Nakilat and Keppel to provide after-sales technical support for ballast water treatment systems in Qatar

Nakilat-Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM), a joint venture between Qatar’s premier shipping and maritime company, Nakilat, and leading offshore rig constructor and ship repairer Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd., will provide after-sales technical support to vessels equipped with ERMA FIRST ballast water treatment systems calling at ports and repair yards in Qatar, according to the company's release.

ERMA FIRST has signed an agreement with N-KOM to provide support by utilising the skills of N-KOM marine engineers based in Qatar for onboard equipment services.

ERMA FIRST is a leading manufacturer of ballast water treatment equipment and has installed over 2500 systems on more than 2000 vessels worldwide. Its global after-sales network already encompasses locations in the USA, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Panama, UAE, India, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Poland, Latvia and Ukraine. The addition of N-KOM’s Qatar team to ERMA FIRST’s network further widens its reach.



Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST is an experienced manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWΤS).



Established in 2007, N-KOM is a joint venture between Qatar’s premier shipping and maritime company, Nakilat, and leading offshore rig constructor and ship repairer Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. From its strategic location within the world-class Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard complex, N-KOM offers a comprehensive range of repair, conversion, maintenance and fabrication services for marine vessels, offshore and onshore structures.