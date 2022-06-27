2022 June 27 12:14

International taskforce established to drive forward the development of Clean Energy Marine Hubs

A summit of more than 100 CEOs and government representatives unanimously agreed to establish an international cross-sectoral collaboration platform to help decarbonise the shipping industry, in London. The Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit convened the largest meeting of industry leaders since COP26 to address shipping’s decarbonisation agenda. CEOs and officials agreed to develop a public/private cross-sectoral platform to take forward the development of clean fuels for shipping and global transport.

Different parts of the value chain have valuable information which when brought together will help develop pathways and develop best practices to ensure the industry reaches net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Delegates included representatives of energy companies, shipowners, ports, finance firms, and technology providers, as well as development finance institutions and energy ministers.

Attendees confronted critical decarbonisation issues facing the shipping and energy sectors and agreed on an actionable roadmap to tackle them. Convened by the International Chamber of Shipping, the summit outlined several urgent actions that would accelerate the industry’s transition to green fuels and technologies.

Attendees agreed to take forward a proposed ‘Clean Energy Marine Hubs Initiative’ (CEMH), to coordinate and join decarbonisation efforts from ports, shipping companies, and energy firms. The ground-breaking initiative could be launched as soon as September, at the upcoming Clean Energy Ministerial of 29 energy ministers from leading governments.

The global Hubs platform will develop stronger cross-sector collaborations that link the energy sector with the maritime value chain, enabling policy makers and industry stakeholders to quickly unlock clean energy deployment. The pressing need for a market-based measure to help decarbonise shipping via a carbon price on emissions was emphasised in discussions throughout the summit.

In 2021, industry groups submitted a proposal to shipping’s UN regulatory body, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to bring forward negotiations around a global MBM by several years. Now, representatives of shipping’s value chain have doubled down on the urgent establishment of this measure, viewing it as key to reach the industry’s ambitious decarbonisation goals. Attendees of the conference also agreed to rapidly prioritise R&D for innovating low and zero-carbon fuels and technologies.

In the absence of an IMO led proposal to advance R&D industry leaders committed to take forward unilateral approaches to advance this initiative and explore other forms of collaborative coalitions. Shipping is estimated to require the entirety of the world’s renewable energy production capacity just to provide the amount of green fuels needed to decarbonise shipping by 2050, shipping is also projected to carry over half of all globally traded green fuels by the same date.