2022 June 27 11:02

Chernomorneftegaz platform in Black Sea shelled by Ukrainian troops

A Chernomorneftegaz drilling platform in the Black Sea has come under shelling by Ukrainian troops again, a spokesman for Crimea’s emergencies services said on Sunday, according to TASS.

"Yes, it was a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops. No one was hurt," the spokesman told TASS.

The shelling attack was reported by the Baza Telegram channel.

Chernomorneftegaz drilling platforms came under shelling by Ukrainian troops on Monday, June 20. There were 109 people on them. Three were hurt, seven went missing. The search operation continues.

