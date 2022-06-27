2022 June 27 10:29

Sevmash lays down manned underwater vehicle of Project 03660 Jason

Image source: Sevmash

MUV ordered by Gazprom Transgaz Saint-Petersburg planned for serial production

Sevmash, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, says it has laid down a manned underwater vehicle (MUV) of Project 03660 Jason, one-of-a-kind manned submersible in domestic shipbuilding.

The ceremony was held on June 26 with the keel-laying plaque fastened by Aleksey Alsufyev, Deputy Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region; Georgy Fokin, General Director of Gazprom Transgaz Saint-Petersburg LLC; Lev Levin, Head of Kurchatov Institute’s Presidential Office, and Mikhail Budnichenko, General Director of Sevmash.

General Director of Sevmash Mikhail Budnichenko assured the customer, Gazprom Transgaz Saint-Petersburg, of successful implementation of the order.

MUV can be operated in freshwaters and in the sea with no restrictions of navigation areas. The project involves Krylov State Research Center, research center Prometey, national research center Kurchatov Institute, Saint-Petersburg Marin Design Bureau “Malachite”, Sevmash, Underwater Research Center of Russian Geographical society (URC RGS). The project is supervised by scientific subdivision of Gazprom.

Sevmash (Northern Machine-Building Enterprise) is Russia’s largest multi-profile shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas industries. Sevmash is a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Photos contributed by Sevmash