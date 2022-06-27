2022 June 27 09:43

Metal structures and general cargo to be delivered by MV Kholmogory on its first voyage to Kaliningrad Region

Image source: Northern Shipping Company

MV Kholmogory additionally deployed on the route to the Kaliningrad Region will make the first voyage to deliver metal structures and general cargo, TASS cites Nikolay Sukhanov, Head of Fleet Operation Department, Northern Shipping Company OJSC.

“We are planning to start loading the ship on June 27 at the berth of port Bronka. The ship is to leave Saint-Petersburg by the end of that day. Metal structures and general cargo is prepared for transportation by this voyage,” said Nikolay Sukhanov.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. On June 21, news came that the restrictions affected road traffic as well. The Kremlin referred to the ban as illegal and contradicting international agreements. Lithuania and the EU insist the restrictions are only aimed at implementing the sanctions regime in place against Russia. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda later said the country would not make concessions on the issue of transit of sanctioned goods to Russia’s enclave Kaliningrad region.

