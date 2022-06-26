2022 June 26 13:42

Aegean Shipping accepts delivery of its first of four Aframax tankers

“Green Admire” (Hull no N984), the first of four Aframax tankers under construction, built to the highest environmental standards, was successfully delivered. The delivery ceremony took place on the 24th of June 2022 14:08 LT at China Yangzhou Cosco Shipyard Heavy Industry, Aegean Shipping said in its news release.



The ceremony was attended by the Project Manager, staff from vessel’s classification Bureau Veritas, as well as representatives from the yard. “Green Admire” is registered under the Liberian Flag Administration.



All Aegean Shipping Management ships under construction are certified with the highest “eco friendly” technology, fulfilling the company’s commitment to environmental protection.



Green Admire design ensures improved fuel efficiency by incorporating an optimised hull form powered by a Tier III MAN B&W 6G60ME-C9.5-HPSCR engine. With an attained EEDI of 2.99g CO2/t.NM vessel already fulfills phase II of EEDI. The vessel is also incorporate modern environmental protection technology, including a ballast water treatment system, and complies with the new BV Environmental notations (Green Passport, Cleanship Super etc).



The order for “Green Admire” was the ninth in a row that Aegean Shipping placed with Cosco Group in the last four years.



The agreement for the construction of the first two aframaxes (“Green Admire” and “Green Adventure”) was signed on September 30, 2020 , while on December 24 of the same year, option rights were exercised for the construction of the third (“Green Anax”) and the fourth newly built ship (“Green Azure”).



Following the completion of the shipbuilding program, which is expected in March 2023, the average age of the Aegean Shipping fleet will be just 2.9 years.



The company’s fleet consists of 6 tankers (3 MR tankers and 3 aframaxes) with a total capacity of 492,250 DWT and 6 bulk carriers (kamsarmaxes) with a total capacity of 492,000 DWT, while it will receive 3 more aframaxes.



All ships are of high standard. The next generation “green fleet” built by Aegean Shipping consumes 23-24 tons of fuel per day, while the previous generation ships consume an average of 34.59 tons per day. In other words, the new ships in the fleet consume 30% less fuel oil.



At the same time, ships are fully compliant with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) environmental regulations. For example, the MR tanker “Green Planet”, which is one of the oldest in the fleet (built in 2014), performs 29.38% better than the minimum required standards, which puts it well ahead of the upcoming regulations.