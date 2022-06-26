  • Home
  • News
  • Large-scale offshore tender sets TenneT on course to deliver 2030 offshore expansion targets
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 26 12:14

    Large-scale offshore tender sets TenneT on course to deliver 2030 offshore expansion targets

    TenneT to connect 40 gigawatts of offshore expansion in the German and Dutch North Sea

    In the Esbjerg Declaration in May at the North Sea Energy Summit, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium agreed to jointly install at least 65 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. Transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT will account for almost two-thirds of this with 40 gigawatts - 20 gigawatts each in the German and Dutch North Seas. Achieving these offshore targets requires a new tender approach to ensure that the supply chain is able to anticipate on necessary investments.

    Stimulate market with framework agreement

    TenneT COO Tim Meyerjürgens said: "In order to meet the challenges posed by this major expansion target and achieve its goals, we are breaking new ground in cooperation with our industry partners, sending a strong signal to the market with a large-scale tender. The goal is to set out a new kind of framework agreement that allows for scaling through efficiently expanding these new offshore systems - both for technology companies and for other transmission system operators. This will stimulate the market to build up the resources and comprehensive supply chains we need in a targeted and – crucially – in faster way. In these turbulent times this provides the industry with the investment security they need."

    TenneT plans to enter into a cooperation agreement with key market partners for a period of up to eight years. The agreement covers offshore platforms and onshore stations, as well as the converters for the two-way conversion between alternating and direct currents. The latter is based on the innovative 2-gigawatt high-voltage direct current technology for a forecast 15 to 20 offshore grid connection systems. Total order volume is estimated to be up to 30 billion euros.

    The impetus of the large-scale tender sends a strong signal to the market. It underlines the long-term purpose of building up all the required resources such as industry sites, staff, and materials. Whereas up to now individual projects have always been tendered consecutively, the entirety of this large-scale tender will provide the market with the investment security and planning acceleration it needs.

    Accelerated expansion offers growth opportunities and strengthening of supply chains

    "The accelerated expansion of renewable energies offers many opportunities. To take advantage of them, strong cooperation is necessary at all levels. This ground-breaking cooperation framework enables more flexibility, technological progress, and planning security for market players. It also shows which innovative solutions we are working on with the market to help us tackle and implement the expansion targets set by the governments in a targeted way. Our new approach will stimulate and drive the entire market across the value chain, allowing us to attract new industrial companies and help create new jobs. This benefits all parties through more employment, growth, and the strengthening of European supply chains," Tim Meyerjürgens added.

    Background / 2GW Program

    Currently, TenneT’s offshore connection capacity comprises around 7.2 gigawatts in the German North Sea and approximately 2.5 gigawatts (GW) in the Dutch North Sea. TenneT's innovative 2GW Program is crucial in managing the offshore energy transition and will help Europe become the world's first climate-neutral continent. This new standard combines our extensive expertise in offshore grid connections with a unique transnational approach. With its strong focus on harmonisation and standardisation, it provides a blueprint for future offshore grid connection systems and enables faster deployment. At the same time, the larger capacity of two gigawatts per system reduces the number of grid connections required. The 2GW Program sets a new pace for the European energy transition. It will provide Europe and its inhabitants with more green energy in a safe and cost-effective way - with the lowest possible environmental impact.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 26

15:18 BW LPG carriers completed DF retrofits at Yiu Lian Dockyards in Shenzhen, China
13:42 Aegean Shipping accepts delivery of its first of four Aframax tankers
12:14 Large-scale offshore tender sets TenneT on course to deliver 2030 offshore expansion targets
11:03 KHI delivers bulk carrier PHILHOKUSAI

2022 June 25

15:07 The Getting to Zero Coalition convenes to develop action plan for maritime decarbonization
14:31 Manor Marine to build two Hybrid CTVs for Manor Renewable Energy with Chartwell Marine
13:04 ČEZ Group becomes first Czech company to have climate targets validated
10:13 FSL Trust agrees to sell one chemical tanker

2022 June 24

18:37 OneSea Energy B.V. and Subsea 7 conclude an MOU on collaboration in offshore hydrogen production
18:06 HJSC wins a bid to build two dual-fuel LNG 7,700 TEU-class container ships
17:57 PortNews’ week headlines summary
17:06 MOL, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding start joint development on net zero emission ammonia-fueled ocean-going liquefied gas carrier
16:51 Samsung Heavy Industries lands orders for 14 LNG carriers - Businesskorea
16:01 Expert says Russia’s Far Eastern seaports set for handling up to 1.5 million TEUs of exports
15:46 Alicat secures £2 million contract to build further two new vessels for North Star’s renewables fleet
14:55 CMA CGM and Port Authority of Singapore sign MoU
14:30 Gazprom Dobycha Nadym to start reclamation project for the development of the Yamal’s Kruzenshternskoye field
14:03 Chevron Marine Lubricants white paper assesses future cylinder oil needs
13:21 Bureau Veritas delivers AiP to the MANTA, an innovative clean up vessel
12:42 Sea Port of St.Petersburg beefs up its crane fleet
12:35 DP World and PCFC to modernise Romania’s Constanta Port with new RO-RO terminal
12:29 Sber CIB expects oil price to hit $100 barrel by year-end
12:09 Successful completion of CNF19M ferry "General Chernyakhovsky" sea trials
12:09 Crowley, ESVAGT strengthen venture for U.S. offshore wind vessels
11:52 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage and revenue records in first four months of 2022
11:35 Samskip and Ocean Infinity secure funds to drive forward hydrogen-fuelled SeaShuttle container ship
11:33 Oil prices show weak growth, mixed changes
11:25 “Viking Saturn” floated out in Ancona
10:53 HYPORT Coordination Company signs second land reservation agreement for a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant with OPAZ
10:41 Chinese shipbuilders delivered the largest container ship ever
10:30 Baltic Enabler transferred to the WALLENIUS SOL shipping line
10:12 Wilhelmsen enters into agreement to acquire Stromme to join forces on cargo hold cleaning
08:58 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on June 24

2022 June 23

18:35 Emanuele Grimaldi appointed ICS Chairman
17:51 Ports of Stockholm opens new quay at Frihamnen Port
17:31 German seaports call for new ideas to reduce ship emissions - bremenports
17:16 PIL launches new service WS6 to expand coverage between Far East and West Coast South America
16:56 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services joins SEA-LNG coalition
16:35 thyssenkrupp nucera joins United Nations Global Compact
16:26 The shortage of Eastern rail operating domain annual throughput capacity in 2022 exceeds 100 million tonnes
16:04 MacGregor receives a repeat order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to another four innovative PCTCs
16:03 The total volume of container bookings amid abolition of import duties is estimated at 90 000 - ESP
15:28 Russian bunker market sales volume may shrink by 10% to 6 million tonnes in 2022
15:24 WinGD X-EL Energy Solutions brings engine expertise to energy system integration
15:14 Cheniere and Chevron sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements
14:43 Wartsila accelerates Zanzibar port digitalisation project
14:22 Software solutions provider Intellicore secures partnership contract with maritime firm du Pré Marine
13:49 Cheniere announces positive final investment decision on the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project
13:21 Ship It Zero resolution passes Long Beach City Council - AJOT
12:35 DNV awards KSOE AiP for new LNG fuel supply system Hi-eGAS
12:07 World Shipping Council Containers Lost at Sea Report 2022 update published
11:25 The 15-th Current State and Development of the Russian Market of Bunkering Services Conference kicks off in St. Petersburg
11:10 ECSA welcomes Parliament’s strong support to Ocean Fund and ETS costs’ pass-through to operators
10:51 Fincantieri starts construction of new class of ultra-eco-friendly ships for TUI Cruises
10:20 Challenger Management partners with DP World to finance trade in emerging markets
09:45 PSA and OOCL complete green pilot trial for integrated & enhanced container flow between Keppel Distripark and On-Dock Depot
09:29 ABS and Texas A&M Qatar agree on landmark carbon capture joint study
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on June 23

2022 June 22

18:35 Brittany Ferries’ Saint-Malo will be the largest hybrid-vessel ever built
18:07 MAN Energy Solutions and UGS make joint decarbonisation commitment