2022 June 26 11:03

KHI delivers bulk carrier PHILHOKUSAI

Source: Kawasaki Heavy Industries



Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. said that on June 23 it delivered the bulk carrier PHILHOKUSAI, with a capacity of 61,000 DWT (Kawasaki hull No. 8083, DACKS hull No. 117) at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS), which is located in Dalian City, China and operated jointly with China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited (China COSCO Shipping).Principal particulars and features of the vessel:Length overall: 199.90 m; Molded breadth: 32.24 m; Molded depth: 18.60 m; Molded draft: 13.00 m;Gross tonnage: 34,508 t; Deadweight: 61,197 t; Hold capacity: 77,539 m3; Main engine: one set of MAN B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 diesel engine; Speed: approx. 14.5 knots; Complement: 25 people; Classification: ABS; Country of registration: Marshall Islands; Delivery: June 23, 2022The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.