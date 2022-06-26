-
2022 June 26 11:03
KHI delivers bulk carrier PHILHOKUSAI
Principal particulars and features of the vessel:
Length overall: 199.90 m; Molded breadth: 32.24 m; Molded depth: 18.60 m; Molded draft: 13.00 m;
Gross tonnage: 34,508 t; Deadweight: 61,197 t; Hold capacity: 77,539 m3; Main engine: one set of MAN B&W 6S50ME-B9.3 diesel engine; Speed: approx. 14.5 knots; Complement: 25 people; Classification: ABS; Country of registration: Marshall Islands; Delivery: June 23, 2022
The vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.
The vessel employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, high propulsive efficiency propellers, and the Kawasaki rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F), which all contribute to the vessel’s enhanced propulsion performance.
