The Getting to Zero Coalition convenes to develop action plan for maritime decarbonization

Close to 100 representatives from across the maritime value chain convened this week in Copenhagen for the Getting to Zero Coalition’s annual working session. The gathering, after two long years of virtual events, took take place in person – with the objective of turning the ambition of a full decarbonization of the maritime sector by 2050 into a concrete and actionable plan. Copenhagen, 24 July 2022 What should maritime stakeholders focus on in the coming years to accelerate maritime decarbonization? At this week’s Getting to Zero Coalition Workshop, participating Coalition members collaborated on detailing out an action plan to make the full decarbonization of shipping concrete and tangible. Participants focused on the combination and acceleration of four change levers: technology on land and on board, mobilizing demand, financing, and policy.

From Transition Strategy to Action List

To explore and determine what the maritime sector must do in the short and medium term to accelerate shipping decarbonization, workshop participants collaborated in working groups on breaking down the Getting to Zero Coalition’s “Strategy for the Transition to Zero-Emission Shipping” into concrete actions.

Coalition aligns with the Call to Action

In addition to its action focus, the workshop marked the Coalition’s alignment with that of the Call to Action that was launched by the Getting to Zero Coalition in 2021, aiming for full decarbonization of shipping by 2050. To reach that target, the development of industrial scale zero-emission shipping projects and the adoption of policy measures to support the commercial deployment of zeroemission vessels and fuels are needed, making ordering of zero-emission vessels the default choice by 2030.

Shipping’s decarbonization is a large-scale systemic challenge and opportunity Announced at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in 2019, the Getting to Zero Coalition now counts more than 200 member organizations within the maritime, energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors, supported by key governments and IGOs.



The Getting to Zero Coalition, a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum and World Economic Forum, is a community of ambitious stakeholders from across the maritime, energy, infrastructure and financial sectors, and supported by key governments, IGOs and other stakeholders, who are committed to the decarbonization of shipping. The ambition of the Getting to Zero Coalition is to have commercially viable ZEVs operating along deep-sea trade routes by 2030, supported by the necessary infrastructure for scalable net zerocarbon energy sources including production, distribution, storage, and bunkering, towards a full decarbonization by 2050.

The Global Maritime Forum (GMF) is an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.