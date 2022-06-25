  The version for the print
    The Getting to Zero Coalition convenes to develop action plan for maritime decarbonization

    Shipping’s decarbonization is a large-scale systemic challenge and opportunity Announced at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in 2019

    Close to 100 representatives from across the maritime value chain convened this week in Copenhagen for the Getting to Zero Coalition’s annual working session. The gathering, after two long years of virtual events, took take place in person – with the objective of turning the ambition of a full decarbonization of the maritime sector by 2050 into a concrete and actionable plan. Copenhagen, 24 July 2022 What should maritime stakeholders focus on in the coming years to accelerate maritime decarbonization? At this week’s Getting to Zero Coalition Workshop, participating Coalition members collaborated on detailing out an action plan to make the full decarbonization of shipping concrete and tangible. Participants focused on the combination and acceleration of four change levers: technology on land and on board, mobilizing demand, financing, and policy.

    From Transition Strategy to Action List

    To explore and determine what the maritime sector must do in the short and medium term to accelerate shipping decarbonization, workshop participants collaborated in working groups on breaking down the Getting to Zero Coalition’s “Strategy for the Transition to Zero-Emission Shipping” into concrete actions.
    Coalition aligns with the Call to Action

    In addition to its action focus, the workshop marked the Coalition’s alignment with that of the Call to Action that was launched by the Getting to Zero Coalition in 2021, aiming for full decarbonization of shipping by 2050. To reach that target, the development of industrial scale zero-emission shipping projects and the adoption of policy measures to support the commercial deployment of zeroemission vessels and fuels are needed, making ordering of zero-emission vessels the default choice by 2030.

    Announced at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in 2019, the Getting to Zero Coalition now counts more than 200 member organizations within the maritime, energy, infrastructure, and finance sectors, supported by key governments and IGOs.

    The Getting to Zero Coalition, a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum and World Economic Forum, is a community of ambitious stakeholders from across the maritime, energy, infrastructure and financial sectors, and supported by key governments, IGOs and other stakeholders, who are committed to the decarbonization of shipping. The ambition of the Getting to Zero Coalition is to have commercially viable ZEVs operating along deep-sea trade routes by 2030, supported by the necessary infrastructure for scalable net zerocarbon energy sources including production, distribution, storage, and bunkering, towards a full decarbonization by 2050.

    The Global Maritime Forum (GMF) is an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing. 

    The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

2022 June 25

14:31 Manor Marine to build two Hybrid CTVs for Manor Renewable Energy with Chartwell Marine
13:04 ČEZ Group becomes first Czech company to have climate targets validated
10:13 FSL Trust agrees to sell one chemical tanker

2022 June 24

18:37 OneSea Energy B.V. and Subsea 7 conclude an MOU on collaboration in offshore hydrogen production
18:06 HJSC wins a bid to build two dual-fuel LNG 7,700 TEU-class container ships
17:57 PortNews’ week headlines summary
17:06 MOL, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding start joint development on net zero emission ammonia-fueled ocean-going liquefied gas carrier
16:51 Samsung Heavy Industries lands orders for 14 LNG carriers - Businesskorea
16:01 Expert says Russia’s Far Eastern seaports set for handling up to 1.5 million TEUs of exports
15:46 Alicat secures £2 million contract to build further two new vessels for North Star’s renewables fleet
14:55 CMA CGM and Port Authority of Singapore sign MoU
14:30 Gazprom Dobycha Nadym to start reclamation project for the development of the Yamal’s Kruzenshternskoye field
14:03 Chevron Marine Lubricants white paper assesses future cylinder oil needs
13:21 Bureau Veritas delivers AiP to the MANTA, an innovative clean up vessel
12:42 Sea Port of St.Petersburg beefs up its crane fleet
12:35 DP World and PCFC to modernise Romania’s Constanta Port with new RO-RO terminal
12:29 Sber CIB expects oil price to hit $100 barrel by year-end
12:09 Successful completion of CNF19M ferry "General Chernyakhovsky" sea trials
12:09 Crowley, ESVAGT strengthen venture for U.S. offshore wind vessels
11:52 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage and revenue records in first four months of 2022
11:35 Samskip and Ocean Infinity secure funds to drive forward hydrogen-fuelled SeaShuttle container ship
11:33 Oil prices show weak growth, mixed changes
11:25 “Viking Saturn” floated out in Ancona
10:53 HYPORT Coordination Company signs second land reservation agreement for a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant with OPAZ
10:41 Chinese shipbuilders delivered the largest container ship ever
10:30 Baltic Enabler transferred to the WALLENIUS SOL shipping line
10:12 Wilhelmsen enters into agreement to acquire Stromme to join forces on cargo hold cleaning
08:58 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on June 24

2022 June 23

18:35 Emanuele Grimaldi appointed ICS Chairman
17:51 Ports of Stockholm opens new quay at Frihamnen Port
17:31 German seaports call for new ideas to reduce ship emissions - bremenports
17:16 PIL launches new service WS6 to expand coverage between Far East and West Coast South America
16:56 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services joins SEA-LNG coalition
16:35 thyssenkrupp nucera joins United Nations Global Compact
16:26 The shortage of Eastern rail operating domain annual throughput capacity in 2022 exceeds 100 million tonnes
16:04 MacGregor receives a repeat order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to another four innovative PCTCs
16:03 The total volume of container bookings amid abolition of import duties is estimated at 90 000 - ESP
15:28 Russian bunker market sales volume may shrink by 10% to 6 million tonnes in 2022
15:24 WinGD X-EL Energy Solutions brings engine expertise to energy system integration
15:14 Cheniere and Chevron sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements
14:43 Wartsila accelerates Zanzibar port digitalisation project
14:22 Software solutions provider Intellicore secures partnership contract with maritime firm du Pré Marine
13:49 Cheniere announces positive final investment decision on the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project
13:21 Ship It Zero resolution passes Long Beach City Council - AJOT
12:35 DNV awards KSOE AiP for new LNG fuel supply system Hi-eGAS
12:07 World Shipping Council Containers Lost at Sea Report 2022 update published
11:25 The 15-th Current State and Development of the Russian Market of Bunkering Services Conference kicks off in St. Petersburg
11:10 ECSA welcomes Parliament’s strong support to Ocean Fund and ETS costs’ pass-through to operators
10:51 Fincantieri starts construction of new class of ultra-eco-friendly ships for TUI Cruises
10:20 Challenger Management partners with DP World to finance trade in emerging markets
09:45 PSA and OOCL complete green pilot trial for integrated & enhanced container flow between Keppel Distripark and On-Dock Depot
09:29 ABS and Texas A&M Qatar agree on landmark carbon capture joint study
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on June 23

2022 June 22

18:35 Brittany Ferries’ Saint-Malo will be the largest hybrid-vessel ever built
18:07 MAN Energy Solutions and UGS make joint decarbonisation commitment
17:19 DNV’s ShipManager supports growth of Montec Ship Management
16:57 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled container vessels
15:51 MOL establishes subsidiary EcoMOL
15:49 Volga Shipping says it purchases 100% of bunker fuel for its fleet in Russian ports