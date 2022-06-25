2022 June 25 14:31

Manor Marine to build two Hybrid CTVs for Manor Renewable Energy with Chartwell Marine

Manor Marine, a specialist in shipbuilding, manufacturing, repair and conversion of ships, says it has received an order for two new additions to the Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) offshore support fleet. MRE has commissioned the build of two 24-passenger hybrid crew transfer vessels, which will be designed by sustainable naval architect Chartwell Marine and fabricated by Manor Marine in Portland, Dorset.



Both vessels will be 25.2 metre aluminium catamarans featuring hybrid propulsion systems, twin marine diesel engines, electric motors, batteries and fixed pitch propellers. The central deck house will have a seating capacity for 24 personnel, a lounge and refreshment area, and seating for 3 or 4 crew in the bridge located above the main deck superstructure. Both vessels will also have accommodation for 4 personnel within two 2-berth cabins in the hull.



The order of these two vessels marks the first since Manor Marine signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chartwell Marine.