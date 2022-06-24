2022 June 24 18:37

OneSea Energy B.V. and Subsea 7 conclude an MOU on collaboration in offshore hydrogen production

OneSea Energy B.V. ("OneSea") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Subsea 7 Limited ("Subsea 7") in the field of floating offshore hydrogen production, according to the company's release.

The MOU provides that OneSea and Subsea 7 will move forward together in exploring and developing field specific solutions for offshore hydrogen production. Both companies will jointly participate in development studies and continue to search and evaluate suitable concepts and technologies with the goal of enabling and accelerating the development of large scale offshore green hydrogen.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. OneSea is aiming to become a premier provider of green hydrogen production solutions and is leveraging on its team’s experience in large-scale energy projects worldwide.