2022 June 24 16:51

Samsung Heavy Industries lands orders for 14 LNG carriers - Businesskorea

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on June 22 that it has won orders for 12 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers from a client in Bermuda, according to Businesskorea. The contract amount is 3.331 trillion won, the largest single shipbuilding contract in the history of the shipbuilding industry.

In addition, Samsung Heavy Industries won orders for two additional LNG carriers from an African client on the same day, attaining 3.9 trillion won in order intake in one single day. This is equivalent to 59 percent of Samsung Heavy Industries’ total sales in 2021.

The latest orders boosted Samsung Heavy Industries' cumulative order intake for this year to 33 ships worth US$6.3 billion, which amounts to 72 percent of its annual order target of US$8.8 billion.

Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders for 24 LNG carriers so far this year, demonstrating its strength in LNG carrier construction.