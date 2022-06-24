2022 June 24 17:57

PortNews’ week headlines summary

Ports and hydraulic engineering, shipping and logistics, shipbuilding and ship repair, bunker market, sanctions, accidents



Ports and hydraulic engineering

The ban on cargo transfer in transshipment areas may affect about 10 million tonnes of oil product exports in the South Basin

The Baltic Basin ports container terminals can be involved to unload the Moscow hub.

Sea Port of St. Petersburg expected its handling equipment with the fourth mobile harbour crane.

VSC started handling containers on services with the Chinese ports of Tianjin and Taicang.

A pile field has been created as part of the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal overhaul.

Shipping and logistics

Tension caused by the ban on transit of goods through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region has not yet forced the Russian authorities to significantly increase seaborne traffic to the exclave.

State Duma grants Rosatom more authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route

Five months container volume in Russia fell 9.3% to 2.4 million TEUs.

The Ministry of Transport and the Russian Government in discussion on additional funding for Lavna Port project.

The shortage of Eastern rail operating domain annual throughput capacity in 2022 exceeds 100 million tonnes

Shipbuilding and ship repair

The issue of availability of own ship tonnage has become especially acute amid sanctions and withdrawal of large ocean lines from Russian market. The greatest tonnage shortage is seen in segments of bulk carriers and container ships.

Zelenodolsk Shipyard launched harbor tug for the National Guard.

The concerns of the Marine Instrumentation Corporation are provided with components until the end of 2022 in the scope of the State Defense Order.

Components for construction of lead ship Sotalia is 90% locally manufactured in Russia.

YuzhNIIMF developed and arranged the construction ultra-durable HDPE small size vessels.

MT Group plans to lay keels for two buoy tenders and launch two passenger vessels on July 1, 2022.

Acceptance certificates were signed for two special purpose boats of Project 21980.

Kingisepp Machine Building Plant sent a 04190-series patrol boat Sapphire to the Caspian Sea.

Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard starts the manufacture of thrusters for RSD59 design dry cargo ships.

Successful completion of CNF19M ferry "General Chernyakhovsky" sea trials.

Bunker Market

Volga Shipping says it purchases 100% of bunker fuel for its fleet in Russian ports

High supply amid low demand favorably affects the quality of bunker fuel in the Far East.

The bunker market in the southern Russia began to stabilize in the new operating conditions.

Sanctions



The UK has imposed sanctions against Russia concerning maritime goods and technology.



Incidents



Seven are unaccounted for after military strike on the Chornomorneftegaz offshore platforms.

The fire occurred at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the Rostov region.