CMA CGM and Port Authority of Singapore sign MoU

  • 2022 June 24 14:55

    The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions; and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), on 22 June inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to initiate a collaboration on the development of capabilities and solutions across maritime decarbonisation, digitalisation and innovation. The MOU also seeks to prime for a future-ready maritime workforce through training and skills development, according to the company's release.

    To accelerate maritime decarbonisation, the two parties will explore the use of zero and low-carbon marine fuels such as e-methanol, e-methane and biofuels for commercial shipping. Research on technologies such as carbon capture solutions is another objective of the MOU.

    As CMA CGM advances to be a net zero carbon company by 2050, and diversifies its energy mix, the Group recently ordered another 10 dual fuel LNG-powered vessels and 6 dual fuel methanol-powered vessels. Three of these LNG vessels, which will also be e-methane ready, will be registered under the Singapore flag. Such efforts to position the Singapore Registry of Ships for a low-carbon future reaffirm Singapore’s commitment towards decarbonization of the maritime industry.

    Various collaboration opportunities would be explored under the MOU for greater digitalisation. These include maritime cybersecurity and just-in-time shipping, achieved through secure and seamless data exchanges for port and cargo documentation and reporting. The MOU would also see the two parties work together on innovations such as shipboard automation for more safety, efficiency and smarter solutions onboard vessels. CMA CGM and MPA will also explore establishing and investing in Singapore-based incubators and accelerators to grow Singapore-based marinetech startups.

    The CMA CGM Group is committed to developing BETTER WAYS for a renewed shipping and logistics offering that adapts constantly to customers’ needs. In this regard, the Group accelerates shipping and logistics digitalisation by investing in R&D as well as in IoT, artificial intelligence and blockchain solutions, to develop smarter and more secure service offerings, while delivering a smoother user experience for both customers and employees. ZEBOX, the startup incubator and accelerator founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, participates in this strategy by supporting startups focusing on transport, logistics and mobility, and industry 4.0.

    Globally, the CMA CGM Group has 150,000 employees, including some 880 maritime staff in Singapore, a strategic International Maritime Hub, home to the Group’s Asia-Pacific regional office, ship management entity and fleet center.

    Priming a future-ready maritime workforce is key to meet the major challenges ahead and navigate the maritime transformation arising from decarbonisation and digitalisation. Under the MOU, CMA CGM will strengthen existing collaborations with MPA in attracting talent through maritime scholarships such as the Tripartite Maritime Scholarship. The CMA CGM Group and MPA will cooperate on new industry-wide initiatives to attract and empower the Singapore-based maritime workforce, tapping on the MPA Maritime Cluster Fund.

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore  


