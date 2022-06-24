2022 June 24 12:35

DP World and PCFC to modernise Romania’s Constanta Port with new RO-RO terminal

The Romanian government has signed an agreement with Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and DP World to develop new infrastructure at the Port of Constanta to turn it into one of the most important cargo and vehicle hubs on the Black Sea, according to the company's release.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure aims to develop a new roll-on/roll-ff (RO-RO) terminal to boost cargo vessel traffic at the Black Sea port which has become an important gateway for trade into Eastern Europe. This will require significant investment and improved procedures to speed up the transit of RO-RO units through Constanta Port.

Under the agreement, PCFC will work with DP World, a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain logistics solutions, to modernise and develop the infrastructure on Pier II-S at the Port. DP World will implement the project and provide the necessary investments in physical and electronic assets to help turn Constanta into a key centre for imports into Europe. This includes a new state-of-the-art X-ray scanner at the RO-RO terminal, which will significantly reduce the amount of time needed for physical inspections and boost its operational efficiency.

DP World operates a state-of-the-art 1.5 million TEU/yr Constanta South Container Terminal (CTST), already the largest port on the Black Sea, under a concession contract that runs until 2049. It also provides a full rail coordination service with three rail lines, each 600m long, capable of handling three complete 30 wagon trains at one time. In addition, DP World is pushing ahead with plans for a new road-rail intermodal terminal in Aiud in Romania, which is expected to operational in the first half of 2023. The terminal will be linked by rail to Constanta establishing a new export route for the key Transylvania region in central-Romania, which has traditionally lacked robust infrastructure for exports. PCFC is a Dubai Government organisation, which was officially established in 2001 and includes a number of entities and authorities working under its umbrella.

