2022 June 24 12:09
Successful completion of CNF19M ferry "General Chernyakhovsky" sea trials
The new RoRo/Rail DF ferry to be deployed on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route this autumnSea trials of the dual-fuel RoRo/Rail ferry "General Chernyakhovsky" of Project CNF19M have been successfully completed. This an encouraging event for the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line in the context of the Lithuania’s ban on certain goods transit passing through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region, Rosmorport said in its news release.
Rosmorport placed the order for the CNF19M series ferry within the framework of the Social and Economic Development of the Kaliningrad Region state programme. The vessel was designed to transport railway trains with a Russian standard gauge as well as Ro-Ro cargo.
The MV General Chernyakhovsky is expected to be deployed on the route this autumn.
The commissioning of the new vessel will improve the Kaliningrad region transport security and ensure the transportation of goods necessary for domestic consumption.
The Project CNF19M complies with all modern environmental safety standards. The engines will be powered by LNG or low sulfur diesel fuel.
A launching ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin for General Chernyakhovsky’s sister vessel Marshal Rokossovsky was held March 2022.
Keel-laying ceremony for the General Chernyakhovsky ferry was held at Nevsky Shipyard on April 23, 2019 with the launching ceremony on May 22, 2021.
The CNF19M design was developed by Marine Engineering Bureau-Design St. Petersburg.
The 200-meter-long RoRo/Rail ferry was built to an Arc4 class. Rosmorport is the Customer and Operator of the vessel.
There are currently four ferries operating on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk route.
