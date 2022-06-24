2022 June 24 11:52

Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage and revenue records in first four months of 2022

The Port of Corpus Christi experienced double-digit volume growth in the first four months of 2022, establishing new records for tonnage and revenues, according to the company's release. Through the end of April its customers moved 59.2 million tons of cargo through the Port of Corpus Christi, representing a 10.4 percent increase over the prior record set in 2020. These new tonnage records were a result of a 56.2 percent increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports (5.4 million tons), a 17.8 percent increase in refined product exports (10.6 million tons), and a nearly 9 percent increase in crude oil shipments (34 million tons) compared to the first four months of 2020. Crude oil exports have grown from 1.39 million barrels per day in the first four months of 2020 to 1.85 million barrels per day during that same period this year.

The Port of Corpus Christi also set a new record for revenues at $57.4 million, a 19 percent increase from the same period in 2021.



The latest tonnage and revenue records come on the heels of the Port of Corpus Christi setting an annual tonnage record in 2021 at 167.3 million tons, a 4.7 percent increase from the prior record in 2020. That new high mark was fueled primarily by an 81.2 percent increase in LNG exports, as well as increases in break bulk cargo, which includes wind energy components and natural gas liquids, as well as refined products such as diesel and motor gasoline.



As a leader in U.S. energy export ports and a major economic engine of Texas and the nation, Port Corpus Christi is the largest port in the United States in total revenue tonnage.