2022 June 24 11:33

Oil prices show weak growth, mixed changes

Prices edge up 0.53-0.65%



Brend Crude futures price for August settlement as of 08:39 (UTC+3) June 24, 2022 rose 0.53% to $110.66 per barrel, according to trading data.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures rose 0.65% to $105,08 per barrel.



The market shows weak growth with oil prices trading sideways after falling the day before.