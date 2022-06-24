2022 June 24 10:41

Chinese shipbuilders delivered the largest container ship ever

The world's largest container ship Ever Alot, the first of its kind built by China, was delivered on Wednesday in Shanghai. The vessel was designed by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, CGTN reported.

Key particulars of the Ever Alot: LOA: 399.99 meters; beam: 61.5 meters; deck area: 24 000 m2; capacity: 24,000 TEUs.

With a cargo compartment of 33.2 meters deep, it can carry 240,000 tonnes of cargo packed in more than 24,000 standard containers at a time, which is the world's record. Containers can be stacked to a maximum height equivalent to a 22-story building.

The vessel also features energy-saving solutions. The shipbuilder has adopted the latest hydrodynamic optimization technologies, allowing the vessel to carry heavy loads at high speed with low fuel consumption.

Upon entering into service the Ever Alot will ply on the route from the Far East to Europe.

Hudong-Zhonghua has previously delivered nearly 70 container ships with a capacity of above 8,000 TEU and is working on a total of nine ultra-large container ships of 24,000 TEU, ranking first among major Chinese shipyards.

The delivery of Ever Alot is an example of China's increasing shipbuilding capabilities, which has been propelled by technology breakthroughs, the report said.

In 2021, China's shipbuilding output, newly received orders and orders on hand – the three major indicators of shipbuilding industry – accounted for 47.2, 53.8 and 47.6 percent respectively of the global shipbuilding market share, ranking the first in the world, according to the data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.