  • 2022 June 24 08:58

    MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on June 24

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated downward changes on Jun. 23:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 730.13 (-5.33)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 1060.57 (-2.45)
    MGO - USD/MT – 1395.27 (-14.00)

    As of June 23, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $59 (minus $67 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $83 (minus $100 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $34 (minus $32 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $54 (plus $43 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharged level decreased by 27 points June 23.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on June 23 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $64 (plus $55 the day before), in Singapore by plus $228 (plus $209 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $257 (plus $242 the day before), in Houston - plus $85 (plus $79 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level increased by 19 points on June 23.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of selected ports on June 23: in Singapore by plus $40 (plus $14 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $133 (plus $107 the day before), in Houston - by plus $24 (plus $47 the day before) This fuel grade remained undervalued in Rotterdam - by minus $5 (minus $21 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Fujairah, where the overcharge level increased by 26 points.

    We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may decline by 8-13 USD/MT, VLSFO may decrease by 10-15 USD/MT, the price for MGO may change within plus/minus 5-15 USD/MT.


    Source: www.mabux.com

2022 June 24

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on June 24

