2022 June 23 18:35

Emanuele Grimaldi appointed ICS Chairman

The board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, appointed Emanuele Grimaldi, President and Managing Director of Grimaldi Euromed SpA, as Chairman of the Board.

Grimaldi, a former president of both Confitarma and European Community Shipowners Association (ECSA), was formally voted in as chair by the ICS Board of Directors, following the announcement of his nomination last year. Alongside ICS Secretary General, Guy Platten, his mandate will include working to find private and public solutions to a range of issues facing the sector, including decarbonisation, digitisation, diversity, and crew change.

He succeeds current chair, Esben Poulsson, Executive Chairman ENESEL PTE. LTD., who has served as ICS Chair since 2016, and who steps down after serving three terms of office.



