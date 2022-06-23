2022 June 23 16:56

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services joins SEA-LNG coalition

SEA-LNG, the multi-sector industry coalition established to demonstrate LNG’s beneﬁts as a viable marine fuel, has announced that global container liner shipping company ZIM is the latest organisation to join its membership.

A member of the Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG) since 2013, ZIM has long been at the forefront of improving the environmental performance of marine container transport and recognises the LNG pathway as central to achieving this.

The vast majority of new capacity that ZIM will add to its fleet is LNG-powered, with a total of 28 LNG vessels, in the size of 15,000 and 7,700 TEU. The first vessels will be delivered as of beginning of 2023 and will be introduced on the Asia – US route. The steel cutting ceremony for the first vessel, ZIM Sammy Ofer, was held at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in South Korea this January.



The growing SEA-LNG coalition spans the entire shipping value chain and remains committed to developing and sharing credible, fact-based analysis of the LNG pathway.