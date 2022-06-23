2022 June 23 16:26

The shortage of Eastern rail operating domain annual throughput capacity in 2022 exceeds 100 million tonnes

The shortage of carrying capacity of the Eastern railway operating domain in 2022 exceeds 100 million tonnes per year, said Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) Yuri Trutnev at a meeting of the State Commission for the Development of the Arctic, FEFD press office reports.



The cut of economic ties with unfriendly Western countries led to a turn in the trade flow of Russian exporting companies to the East, sharply increasing the load on the BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railroad. The Northern Sea Route can and should partially take on the increased traffic load, the official noted. At the same time, an important condition for safe navigation within the NSR water area is high-quality hydrometeorological support for ships.