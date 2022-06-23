2022 June 23 16:04

MacGregor receives a repeat order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to another four innovative PCTCs

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for an additional four multi-fuel and zero-carbon ready Aurora class Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs), according to the company's release. This will extend Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora class newbuilding programme to eight vessels, all of which will be built by China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

The order, with a value of more than USD 15 million, was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter orders received. Vessels five and six will be delivered during the second half of 2025 and vessels seven and eight in the first half of 2026.

Designed by the China Merchants Industries owned ship designer, Deltamarin, the Aurora class can transport up to 9,100 cars and will be the world’s largest and most sustainable car carrier. The class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and door, a side ramp and door, internal ramp systems, and liftable car decks on all four vessels.

The vessels’ strengthened decks and internal ramp systems will enable electric vehicles to be carried on all decks, with the MacGregor patented Load Monitor System (LMS) boosting the load capacity of the ramp and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.



