2022 June 23 15:14

Cheniere and Chevron sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced today that two of its subsidiaries, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC and Cheniere Marketing, LLC , have each entered into long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreements with Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation. At plateau, Chevron will purchase a combined 2.0 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere subsidiaries, according to the company's release.

Under the first SPA, Chevron has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 mtpa of LNG from SPL on a free-on-board basis. Deliveries under the SPA will begin in 2026, reach the full 1.0 mtpa during 2027 and continue until mid-2042. Under the second SPA, Chevron has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on an FOB basis with deliveries beginning in 2027 and continuing for approximately 15 years. The Cheniere Marketing SPA is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train Corpus Christi Stage III Project. The purchase price for LNG under the SPAs is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

Additionally, Cheniere’s subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P., and Chevron have agreed to terms for the early termination of their LNG Terminal Use Agreement in return for a lump sum payment to be made by Chevron to SPLNG during calendar year 2022. Termination of the TUA is subject to the consent of certain lenders to Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., expected during the third quarter of 2022.



