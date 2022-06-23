Cheniere and Chevron sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements

  • Home
  2022 June 23

    Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced today that two of its subsidiaries, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC and Cheniere Marketing, LLC , have each entered into long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreements with Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation. At plateau, Chevron will purchase a combined 2.0 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere subsidiaries, according to the company's release.

    Under the first SPA, Chevron has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 mtpa of LNG from SPL on a free-on-board basis. Deliveries under the SPA will begin in 2026, reach the full 1.0 mtpa during 2027 and continue until mid-2042. Under the second SPA, Chevron has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 mtpa of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on an FOB basis with deliveries beginning in 2027 and continuing for approximately 15 years. The Cheniere Marketing SPA is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train Corpus Christi Stage III Project. The purchase price for LNG under the SPAs is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

    Additionally, Cheniere’s subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P., and Chevron have agreed to terms for the early termination of their LNG Terminal Use Agreement in return for a lump sum payment to be made by Chevron to SPLNG during calendar year 2022. Termination of the TUA is subject to the consent of certain lenders to Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., expected during the third quarter of 2022.

    Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation and an additional 10+ mtpa of expected production capacity under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

2022 June 23

