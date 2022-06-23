2022 June 23 14:43

Wartsila accelerates Zanzibar port digitalisation project

Wartsila Voyage, part of the technology group Wartsila, has signed a contract with Fortris Company Ltd to implement its pioneering Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) system and VTEK Technology’s Terminal Operating System (TOS) at Malindi Port in Zanzibar (Tanzania) for Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC), according to the company's release. The project will significantly improve efficiency and transparency at the shipping and port hubs. The digitalisation of the port will enable ZPC to better manage operations amidst the rapid growth of the global supply chain. It will also help ZPC rise to the challenge of increased competition from Eastern African ports. The order was booked on 5 May 2022.

The Malindi port was built in 1920 and has one berth capable of receiving a 130-metre ship. The manual, paper-based systems currently in use have caused delays as trading activity in the region grows. Local company Fortris Company Limited, in partnership with Wartsila Voyage, is implementing the digitalisation project. The port’s revenue is expected to double as a result of implementing the systems.

Wartsila Voyage’s dynamic Port and Traffic Management solutions provide intelligent tools and digital technologies for coordinating vessel traffic and conducting efficient port operations. Wärtsilä Voyage’s scope of delivery will see the installation of a suite of its latest technologies including the company’s Advanced Intelligent Manoeuvring, Navi-Port, 3D, PilotPro Units and VTS Simulator modules, as well as a web version of Navi-Harbour.

Navi-Port facilitates the exchange of accurate arrival times between ports and ships, enabling vessels to automatically adjust speed to achieve just-in-time arrivals. Dynamic, real-time data sharing improves coordination, allowing for modifications to course and speed should conditions at port change during a voyage. Overall, Navi-Port enables more efficient operations planning to reduce congestion. VTEK’s Terminal Operating System will be integrated with Wartsila Voyage’s Navi-Port to allow for coordination of just-in-time arrivals and to optimise the flow of operations and cargo movements.

Meanwhile, Wartsila Voyage’s Navi-Harbour WebVTS will enable real-time vessel traffic data sharing for full situational awareness through a standard Internet browser. WebVTS supports navigational maps, traffic management tools, ship history, and works in various languages.

The official launch of the project was completed on 19 May 2022 with the attendance of the Minister of Transport & Infrastructure for Zanzibar, Board Members of the Zanzibar Ports Corporation, Director General of Zanzibar Ports Corporation, Director General e-GAZ, representative of Business Finland, CEO Fortris Co.Ltd, Head of Sales - MEAI Region at Wartsila Voyage and all project partners.



