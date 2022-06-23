2022 June 23 14:22

Software solutions provider Intellicore secures partnership contract with maritime firm du Pré Marine

North-east headquartered software solutions company, Intellicore has been appointed as Technical Partner of global maritime industry firm, du Pré Marine, according to the company's release.



The contract which has an initial three-year term and is anticipated to be worth £250K over the first 12 months alone, will see Intellicore build an initial six solutions for du Pré Marine to enable more sophisticated remote control of navigation systems, data and media.



The solutions which will be taken to market in 2022 include a suite of tools to automate simple manual tasks such as rotating searchlights to follow thermal cameras and provide reference points using GNSS or AIS markers, developing enhanced video overlay and analytical capability and solving configuration and routing of NMEA sensor data and logging so it can be used across multiple applications and cross-referenced for evidential purposes.



du Pré Marine, specialists in navigation, security and safety equipment for the marine industry is typically known as a specialist supplier of hardware and services to the maritime sector whilst holding exclusive distribution rights to several market-leading brands of commercial marine and military grade equipment in and around the UK. During the last two years the Berkshire-based company has seen an increase in contract awards in the Automated Surface Vessel (ASV) and Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) markets which has led to further opportunity to offer dedicated supporting solutions and a need for them to onboard a technical partner.





