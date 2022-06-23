2022 June 23 11:10

ECSA welcomes Parliament’s strong support to Ocean Fund and ETS costs’ pass-through to operators

European shipowners welcome the strong cross-party support by the plenary of the European Parliament for key provisions under the revised Emission Trading System for shipping, according to ECSA's release.



The European Parliament decided its position on the revision of the EU ETS in the run-up to the negotiations with the Council (trilogues). A key element of the Parliament’s position is the enforcement of the ‘polluter-pays’ principle, by ensuring the mandatory pass-through of the ETS costs to the commercial operators of the vessels through contractual clauses. ECSA also welcomes the proposal of the Parliament to create a sector-dedicated fund and to earmark 75% of the revenues generated by the shipping allowances to the energy transition of the sector.



The Parliament has also supported a proposal to address the issue of the ice-class vessels as well as special provisions for shipping in the outermost regions. In this regard, European shipowners look forward to engaging with the Parliament and the Council to reach an adequate solution.



Negotiations between the Parliament and the Council will be launched once the two institutions adopt their positions. ECSA will analyse the position of the Parliament and will reach out to the policy-makers with concrete recommendations.