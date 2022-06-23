2022 June 23 09:45

PSA and OOCL complete green pilot trial for integrated & enhanced container flow between Keppel Distripark and On-Dock Depot

PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) and Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (OOCL) have successfully completed a joint pilot project to integrate and enhance the flow of container between two PSA facilities – Keppel Distripark (KD) and the On-Dock Depot (ODD), according to the company's release.



In alignment with its overall decarbonisation efforts, PSA initiated this logistics solution to reduce overall trucking distance for empty container collection and returns within Singapore and have been working closely with shipping lines and the local logistics community. OOCL is the first line to support and join this pilot project to cut supply chain inefficiencies, improve truck productivity and reduce carbon emissions from truck trips.

The enhanced flow of empty containers between KD and ODD can reduce an average of 93% of kgCO2e (kilogram of carbon dioxide equivalent) per trip due to the significantly shorter distance. The collaboration between PSA and OOCL seeks to drive sustainability and productivity among stakeholders in Singapore’s logistics and supply chain industry.

A key partner who participated and supported this joint initiative is Hup Soon Cheong Services Pte Ltd, the largest warehouse operator and haulier in KD. Other than improving the utilisation of their warehouse dock bays, the operator benefited from improved truck trips by significantly reducing time on the road and cutting carbon emissions at the same time.



