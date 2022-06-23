2022 June 23 09:29

ABS and Texas A&M Qatar agree on landmark carbon capture joint study

A landmark study into carbon capture and the global supply chain is to be carried out in collaboration between ABS and Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ), according to the company's release.

The project will research the potential of carbon capture technology at sea. It will explore CO2 reduction strategies as well as emerging onshore CO2 reduction technology and establish a model for effective CO2 capture on an LNG vessel. The study will also examine the effect of the energy transition toward a hydrogen-based economy on processing, emissions and shipping across Qatar as an energy exporter.



The project capitalizes on research performed in the Chemical Engineering Program at TAMUQ over the past decade.