  • 2022 June 23 09:29

    ABS and Texas A&M Qatar agree on landmark carbon capture joint study

    A landmark study into carbon capture and the global supply chain is to be carried out in collaboration between ABS and Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ), according to the company's release.

    The project will research the potential of carbon capture technology at sea. It will explore CO2 reduction strategies as well as emerging onshore CO2 reduction technology and establish a model for effective CO2 capture on an LNG vessel. The study will also examine the effect of the energy transition toward a hydrogen-based economy on processing, emissions and shipping across Qatar as an energy exporter.

    The project capitalizes on research performed in the Chemical Engineering Program at TAMUQ over the past decade.

2022 June 23

12:35 DNV awards KSOE AiP for new LNG fuel supply system Hi-eGAS
12:07 World Shipping Council Containers Lost at Sea Report 2022 update published
11:25 The 15-th Current State and Development of the Russian Market of Bunkering Services Conference kicks off in St. Petersburg
11:10 ECSA welcomes Parliament’s strong support to Ocean Fund and ETS costs’ pass-through to operators
10:51 Fincantieri starts construction of new class of ultra-eco-friendly ships for TUI Cruises
10:20 Challenger Management partners with DP World to finance trade in emerging markets
09:45 PSA and OOCL complete green pilot trial for integrated & enhanced container flow between Keppel Distripark and On-Dock Depot
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on June 23

2022 June 22

18:35 Brittany Ferries’ Saint-Malo will be the largest hybrid-vessel ever built
18:07 MAN Energy Solutions and UGS make joint decarbonisation commitment
17:19 DNV’s ShipManager supports growth of Montec Ship Management
16:57 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled container vessels
15:51 MOL establishes subsidiary EcoMOL
15:49 Volga Shipping says it purchases 100% of bunker fuel for its fleet in Russian ports
15:09 Navigare Capital Partners signs green tech deal with NJORD
14:51 ESP expects container rail traffic volume in Russia to recover by the year-end results
14:43 oceanis hits $ 200 million milestone for vessel financing
13:30 Russian military created conditions for the safe operation of two maritime transport corridors from Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
13:22 GAC Norway joins Hyvalue initiative
12:58 DP World opens a technology centre in Bangalore, India
12:05 MacGregor signs a two-year agreement on OnWatch Scout use together with a service and spares order for AHC cranes
11:43 First ferry from Cyprus to Greece after 21 years sails from DP World Limassol Terminal
11:02 Yang Ming to launch Far East-Latin America service “SA8”
10:35 Wan Hai Lines to launch Asia-South America II Service
10:31 Five-month Russian crude exports fell 12.6%
10:15 Ban on cargo transfer in transshipment areas may affect about 10 million tonnes of oil product exports in the South Basin
08:44 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on June 22

2022 June 21

18:17 Sea Machines unveils AI-ris computer vision
18:10 State Duma grants Rosatom more authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route
17:50 DELO's logistics operator RUSCON launches direct multimodal service to Israel
17:08 UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package - Reuters
17:00 Mitsubishi Corporation's Pyxis Ocean named as first vessel to be retrofitted with BAR Tech WindWings by Yara Marine
16:19 Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea - CNN
16:06 Danelec and i4 Insight join forces
15:46 Port of Valencia monthly freight traffic rises 7.8% in May
14:13 Titan LNG rebrands as Titan
13:41 Cargill opens new waste-based biodiesel plant at North Sea Port
13:14 New ferry will start operating on the route from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad region on June 25 - Anton Alikhanov
13:08 ABS AIP for Project Sabre ammonia-fueled, ammonia bunker vessel
12:44 Wartsila and Stena to build the world’s largest hybrid vessels
12:15 Marlink and Bureau Veritas in partnership to promote digital integration and connectivity for Class operations
11:17 Port of Tallinn will build a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour to service wind farms
11:03 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increases in June 2022
10:46 Sightseeing vessel is the first in Berlin to be electrified by Torqeedo
10:13 China ports container volume rises 2.3% from January to May of 2022
09:56 Crude oil prices recover after plunging last week
09:37 MPA approves ferry service between Singapore and Desaru, Malaysia
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on June 21

2022 June 20

18:38 Eastern Shipbuilding Group launches R.B. WEEKS trailing suction hopper dredge
18:19 Zelenodolsk Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for NE012 series first tug for Russian National Guard
18:14 BOURBON signs a strategic partnership agreement with Integrated Wind Solution
17:58 First ship to be sustainably recycled in Kiel
17:06 Volstad Maritime orders NES battery package for subsea construction vessel
16:25 Multiple contract awards valued over A$300 million diversify Austal's long-term revenue base
16:17 Chernomorneftegaz oil drilling platforms in the Crimean sector of the Black and Azov Seas were hit, the Crimean official says
16:09 The ports of Rotterdam and Baie-Comeau sign an agreement
15:56 Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record after E-ferry Ellen sails more than 90 kilometers on single battery charge
15:03 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessel
14:03 Semco Maritime launches new design for Project Greensand