2022 June 22 18:35

Brittany Ferries’ Saint-Malo will be the largest hybrid-vessel ever built

Brittany Ferries Saint-Malo will be the world’s largest hybrid ship, when she joins the fleet in less than three years. Her batteries will boast a capacity of 11.5 MWh, approximately double that typically used for hybrid propulsion in marine vessels, according to the company's release.

To improve efficiency further, she will integrate multiple systems allowing real-time, energy optimisation while sailing. Optimised energy efficiency, hybrid power and shore-side plug-in has the potential to yield an improvement of up to 15 per cent on greenhouse gas emissions compared with diesel propulsion – according to engine and battery supplier Wärtsilä.

In total, StenaRoRo are constructing three hybrid ships, supplied with Wärtsilä hybrid technology. Two were specified by Brittany Ferries, with recently named Saint-Malo (destined for the St Malo – Portsmouth route) scheduled for delivery in 2024. Shortly thereafter, an as-yet-unnamed hybrid will join the fleet, running the company’s most popular Caen-Portsmouth route.

The hybrids will replace Bretagne and Normandie respectively, two of the longest serving vessels in the family.



The ships are the latest in a series of e-Flexer class vessels to be specified by, and chartered to Brittany Ferries, from Stena RoRo.

As well as engines and batteries, marine specialist Wärtsilä will supply gearboxes and propellors for the hybrid ships.



