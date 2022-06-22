2022 June 22 18:07

MAN Energy Solutions and UGS make joint decarbonisation commitment

Following a meeting during the 2022 Posidonia trade fair in Athens, MAN Energy Solutions and the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) – the leading trade association for Greek shipowners – have announced their mutual commitment to a policy of decarbonisation, especialy in regard to the testing and development of alternative fuels and, more generally, the maritime value chain. This recognises the vital role that engine designers and manufacturers play, and that shipping’s decarbonisation requires the contribution of multiple stakeholders, according to the company's release.

The meeting also delivered concrete proposals to this end with both parties agreeing to support Greece’s National Merchant Marine Academy through the contribution of teaching material to the Academy’s syllabus, as well as donations of equipment for teaching purposes.



Established in 1916, the UGS represents Greek-owned commercial vessels of over 3,000 gross tonnes under the Greek and other flags. Greek shipping currently represents some 59% of the EU-controlled fleet and almost 21% of the world’s deadweight capacity.