2022 June 22 17:19

DNV’s ShipManager supports growth of Montec Ship Management

Montec Ship Management DMCC, based in Dubai and specialized in oil and chemical tankers, has expanded their use of DNV’s ShipManager software solution with the purchase of ShipManager’s Procurement module, according to the company's release.



The specialized module is used by shipping companies worldwide for complex purchasing requirements and diverse workflows in the maritime business, enabling comprehensive efficiency gains and cost savings.

The decision was based on a positive experience with DNV as a long-time trusted partner since Montec was founded in 2013 as a subsidiary of the Danish Monjasa Group.



Since then, Montec has relied on ShipManager and its modular system architecture. The company has identified sustainable impacts on their daily business in their use of ShipManager’s Planned Maintenance System (PMS) module as well as the QHSE module.

Due to the interconnectivity of the modules, the ShipManager Procurement module enables Montec to create even leaner workflows, for instance by directly requesting services and spare parts from the PMS module and starting the procurement process with one click.

ShipManager is a leading fleet management system that covers modules for technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, QHSE, crewing and business intelligence.

Three of the vessels managed by Montec - Monjasa Performer, Monjasa Server and Monjasa Partner - lined up at Dubai anchorage.



Montec Ship Management DMCC founded in 2014 and based in Dubai (U.A.E.), Montec specialises in technical ship management of the Monjasa Group owned tankers and bareboat vessels in the fleet. Montec services also include administration and coordination of supercargoes and superintendents on the entire Monjasa fleet. Furthermore, Montec covers all docking, repair planning, and handles correspondence to classification societies, flag states and sale and purchase inspections.