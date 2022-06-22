2022 June 22 16:57

GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled container vessels

GTT has been chosen by its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of four liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled container vessels, according to the company's release.

These vessels, each capable of carrying 7,900 containers, will be equipped with an LNG fuel tank with a capacity of 6,000m3. Each LNG fuel tank will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the third and the fourth quarter of 2024.



