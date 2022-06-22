2022 June 22 15:49

Volga Shipping says it purchases 100% of bunker fuel for its fleet in Russian ports

“As of now, foreign bunker suppliers refrain from selling marine fuel in foreign ports to Russian shipping companies,” Volga Shipping Company commented to The PortNews magazine.



“Firstly, for reasons of risk of problems related to payments receipt. This is due to a multi-stage checks to confirm that the shipowner, who is the payer, and the ship to be bunkered are not on the sanctions lists. Secondly, because of the risk of legal punishment for the fuel supply to a shipowner or a ship (including taking into account the cargo being transported) that falls under sanctions. Carrying out our own check for the absence of sanctions restrictions does not stop this risk, since the sanctions lists and the conditions for applying sanctions are constantly updated.”



The shipping company also confirmed to The PortNews that restrictions on ship calls to foreign ports contributed to an increase in the frequency of bunkering by domestic companies in Russian ports.

“This is due to the limited operation of the fleet plying Russian flag abroad and the difficulties in paying for the bunker received outside of Russia,” the company spokesperson noted.