2022 June 22 14:43

oceanis hits $ 200 million milestone for vessel financing

oceanis, a Hamburg-based finance platform which gives shipowners access to a pool of 45+ financiers through a single loan application, has closed $200 million in financing transactions since its launch, according to the company's release.

Already used by 100+ shipowners, the platform has seen a sharp rise in projects submitted since 2021. The debt providers using the platform include traditional shipping banks, Asian leasing houses and alternative debt funds from across the globe. It has also seen $2 billion+ in indicative terms in its three years of operation.

Designed to speed up, standardise and simplify the process for shipowners looking to receive debt financing for their projects, oceanis combines a mixture of technology and behind the scenes advisory support to ensure that the screened projects are submitted to debt finance providers in a format which they can easily evaluate. Typically, term sheets for viable projects are received within three days.

oceanis is a Hamburg-based company that connects through an online platform shipowners seeking finance with banks and other financial institutions. Shipowners use the software to put forward a single loan application that exposes them to more than 45 financiers across the globe, including traditional banks, leasing houses and alternative debt funds. Through the software owners ensure that financing terms are optimised by screening the global market efficiently. Operating since May 2019, oceanis currently has 10 employees at its Hamburg office and has attracted 100+ shipowners to the platform.